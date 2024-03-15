               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
WHO, Azerbaijan Launches Psychological Support Project For People In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), has launched a psychological support project for the healthy integration of the population in the liberated areas, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev as he saying this at the 6th panel discussion of the 11th Global Baku Forum themed "Fixing the Fractured World."

He said that within the framework of the "I State Program on the Great Return", the government of Azerbaijan is carrying out construction and restoration works in the territories liberated from occupation.

The concept of "health for everyone" is of particular importance in Azerbaijan in terms of ensuring the safe return of former IDPs to their homelands.

"We are entering a new era called "Health for Everyone". This concept should not be taken as a fundamental responsibility addressed only to governments. Citizens should be encouraged to actively participate in healthy lifestyle programs and share responsibility for health with governments," the minister added.

