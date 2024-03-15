WHO, Azerbaijan Launches Psychological Support Project For People In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and the World Health
Organization (WHO), has launched a psychological support project
for the healthy integration of the population in the liberated
areas, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
Health Minister Teymur Musayev as he saying this at the 6th panel
discussion of the 11th Global Baku Forum themed "Fixing the
Fractured World."
He said that within the framework of the "I State Program on the
Great Return", the government of Azerbaijan is carrying out
construction and restoration works in the territories liberated
from occupation.
The concept of "health for everyone" is of particular importance
in Azerbaijan in terms of ensuring the safe return of former IDPs
to their homelands.
"We are entering a new era called "Health for Everyone". This
concept should not be taken as a fundamental responsibility
addressed only to governments. Citizens should be encouraged to
actively participate in healthy lifestyle programs and share
responsibility for health with governments," the minister
added.
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107982503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.