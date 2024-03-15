Shelling Of Radio Engineering Facilities In Sumy Region: Body Of Deceased Engineer Found

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, an engineer was killed during the shelling of radio communications facilities on March 14, and his body was found today, March 15.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, on the air of the "United News" telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"Unfortunately, after yesterday's hits at the radio systems that were damaged in the Sumy region, there are four of them, today we found one dead engineer who was on duty at this radio equipment," Artiukh said.

As reported, due to the attacks by Russian troops on March 14, broadcasting equipment in Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillya, and Trostianets temporarily went out of order.