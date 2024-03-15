Donetsk Region Plans To Clear 61,500 Hectares Of Agricultural Land Of Mines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Donetsk Oblast plans to demine a total of 61,500 hectares of agricultural land, including 12,800 in 2024. Three non-state mine action operators have already been engaged for this purpose.

This was reported at a briefing by Olena Rybakova, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Development and Land Relations of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Donetsk Regional Military Administration, together with the administrations of the settlements, has compiled a list of agricultural fields that need to be inspected for explosive devices and further demining. The list includes areas located at a distance of 20 km and further from the combat line. Currently, 61,500 hectares of such agricultural land have been identified for demining," Rybakova said.

She noted that this year 12,800 hectares can be cleared of mines, which are divided into three stages.

The first stage will cover areas where there is a low probability of mining. "For example, in the de-occupied territories. That is, maybe after the survey, it will be found that there are no mines there, and these areas can be returned to agricultural use immediately," the deputy head of the department said.

The second stage is where there is an average probability, and the third stage is where there are definitely mines, contamination and demining will be more complicated and take longer.

"First of all, 4,300 hectares are to be demined, including 19 agricultural enterprises in eight communities. The second stage includes 3,200 hectares, which is seven enterprises in six communities. And in the third stage - 5,300 hectares, which is eight agricultural enterprises in three communities. This is what is planned for 2024," the official informed.

She added that non-governmental mine action operators have been engaged to conduct a survey of agricultural land in Donetsk region: "D. MINING. SOLUTIONS" LLC, a representative office of "HALO Trust Ukraine" and the Swiss Charitable Foundation for Mine Action.

"These operators divided the communities to be surveyed. They have already started surveying and demining. The goal is to prevent injuries and deaths of agricultural workers during field work," Rybakova said.

She clarified that those areas in the region that are mined for defense purposes are not taken into account and the issue of military demining is not currently being considered. Mine clearance will be carried out only in the rear, in the de-occupied territories where there are mined areas left by the enemy.

As reported, 242 agricultural enterprises in Donetsk Oblas have suffered losses amounting to UAH 4.9 billion since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Donetsk region has the largest length of the front line, which is about 300 km.

Photo: CAF with Ukraine