Meeting Of Weimar Triangle Leaders Begins In Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Donald Tusk has arrived at the office of the German Chancellor.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Earlier, Scholz met with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

Military honors were given to both leaders.

Zelensky, Scholz speak over phone ahead ofsummit

The ceremony will be followed by a meeting in the Weimar Triangle format. The main topic of discussion at the German Chancellor's office will be support for Ukraine.

The previous meeting of the format at the level of leaders took place in June last year. As you know, all three countries provide Kyiv with a lot of assistance.

The Weimar Triangle is an informal international association of Germany , Poland, and France that was formed in 1991. The group holds meetings at the level of leaders and foreign ministers.

Photo: DW