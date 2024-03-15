Social Affairs Min. Presents Kuwait's Women Empowerment Efforts At UN Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah presented Kuwait's efforts to enable and support women at different levels, at a UN meeting in New York.

The presentation was part of a GCC event on enabling women in the Gulf late Thursday, as part of the 68th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which kicked off last Monday and lasts until March 22.

In his speech at the event, Minister Al-Sabah underlined Kuwaiti women's role in the development of the state's institutions, as well as their prominent work in both the public and the private sectors.

Kuwaiti women are also an important part of the commerce field, said the minister, adding that women have acquired senior positions in big companies headquartered in Kuwait. (end)

