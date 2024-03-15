Kuwait, UAE Pioneers In Women's Empowerment -- Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah said that Kuwait and the UAE are pioneers in women's empowerment on different levels.

The remarks were made during the minister's meeting with Vice President of the UAE's Gender Balance Council (GBC) Mona Al-Marri in new York late Thursday, on the sidelines of the 68th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which kicked off last Monday and lasts until March 22.

The minister hailed the strong Kuwaiti-Emirati relations, underlining the need to enhace GCC cooperation in enabling and supporting women. (end)

