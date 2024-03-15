Eight Migrants Dead As Boat Sinks Off W. Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 15 (KUNA) -- At least eight people drowned on Friday as a rubber migrant boat sank off Turkiye's northwest province of Canakkale, according to Turkish authorities.

Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas said that two migrants had escaped the accident, while two others were rescued by the Coastal Guard and were admitted to hospital, reported the country's Anadolu news agency.

The official added that it was not immediately clear how many migrants were on the boat. (end)

ta









MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107982484