Eight Migrants Dead As Boat Sinks Off W. Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 15 (KUNA) -- At least eight people drowned on Friday as a rubber migrant boat sank off Turkiye's northwest province of Canakkale, according to Turkish authorities.
Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas said that two migrants had escaped the accident, while two others were rescued by the Coastal Guard and were admitted to hospital, reported the country's Anadolu news agency.
The official added that it was not immediately clear how many migrants were on the boat. (end)
ta
MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107982484
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.