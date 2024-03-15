Demonstrations Countrywide In Support Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra)-- In solidarity with the brothers in Gaza who are the targets of ruthless aggression and an extermination war waged by the occupation army, which has resulted in tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, popular, youth, and party activities marched in the capital, Amman, and other governorates after Friday prayers.Marchers hailed the steadfastness by the Palestinians in the face of the Israeli occupation military machine and expressed solidarity with their Palestinian brethren.Additionally, they criticized the lack of international outcry over the continued atrocities against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip carried out by the Israeli occupation death and destruction apparatus.Noting the harmony between the official and popular positions under His Majesty's leadership to support the Palestinian people and support their resilience, the participants appreciated the role played by Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in defending the Palestinian cause, stopping Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and preventing Israeli attacks and practices against the defenseless Palestinian people.