80,000 Worshipers Perform Ramadan's First Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, March 15 (Petra)-- Around 80,000 worshipers attended the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.This was despite the Israeli occupation forces preventing tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, from coming to the mosque.In a press release, the Awqaf Department said that thousands of worshipers were turned back and prevented from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation police stationed widely around the Qalandiya checkpoints north of Jerusalem, Zaytouna to the east, and Bethlehem to the south, all on the grounds that they had not obtained the required permits.