31,490 Martyred As A Result Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 31,490 martyrs.

The ministry's daily report on the number of martyrs and wounded in the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression showed that the number of injured people had risen to 73,439, in addition to a number of victims under rubble and on the roads, and the occupation prevented ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.



Palestinian women mourn their relatives killed in Israeli bombardment in front of the morgue of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on March 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by AFP)

The report added that the Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 149 martyrs and 300 injured, during the past 24 hours.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 161st day, by land, sea and air, which has caused more human suffering to the residents of the Strip, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.