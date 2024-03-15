               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pakistan PM Meets Qatar's Ambassador


3/15/2024 10:02:41 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

