Dot Extends Deadline For ‘Sangam: Digital Twin Initiative’ To April 5

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday extended the deadline for Expression of Interest (EoI) for the 'Sangam: Digital Twin Initiative' that offers a collaborative leap towards reshaping infrastructure planning and design.

The new deadline for the submission of EoI responses is now April 5.

The EoI process was structured in two stages, with the initial response deadline set for March 15.

The DoT organised a series of three informative and interactive outreach programmes in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with the final event on March 12.

“In response to the overwhelming interest and enthusiasm from industry pioneers, startups, MSMEs, academia, innovators, and forward-thinkers, and the successful conclusion of outreach programmes at Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the DoT is pleased to announce the extension of the deadline for the submission of EoI,” the department said in a statement.

More than 30 organisations made presentations during these outreach programmes and presented their work and underlying capabilities that may be useful for the 'Sangam' initiative.

“These events played a crucial role in sparking interest among potential participants, leading to meaningful interactions where many organisations indicated their intent to engage with the EoI process,” said the DoT.

The 'Digital Twin' technology offers a solution by creating virtual replicas of physical assets, allowing for real-time monitoring, simulation and analysis for experimental iterations and feedback loop to adapt to changes for achieving the best outcomes.