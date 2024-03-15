Aly Goni Performs Umrah In Makkah; Drops Divine Photos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni, who is on a holy visit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has shared divine glimpses of his Umrah.
The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame, who turned 33-years-old last month took to Instagram, and shared a series of photographs, posing against the beautiful backdrop of Kaaba.
Aly is wearing an Ihram, consisting of two white plain clothes.
The post is captioned as: "Alhamdulillah... The Prophet said, 'The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to the performance of Hajj with me'... Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de ameen #umrah2024".
Meanwhile, Aly celebrated his birthday with his ladylove Jasmine Bhasin in Phuket, Thailand.
The duo met in 2018 during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.
However, they began a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in 'Bigg Boss 14'.
MENAFN15032024000231011071ID1107982370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.