Aly Goni Performs Umrah In Makkah; Drops Divine Photos

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni, who is on a holy visit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has shared divine glimpses of his Umrah.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame, who turned 33-years-old last month took to Instagram, and shared a series of photographs, posing against the beautiful backdrop of Kaaba.

Aly is wearing an Ihram, consisting of two white plain clothes.

The post is captioned as: "Alhamdulillah... The Prophet said, 'The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to the performance of Hajj with me'... Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de ameen #umrah2024".

Meanwhile, Aly celebrated his birthday with his ladylove Jasmine Bhasin in Phuket, Thailand.

The duo met in 2018 during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

However, they began a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in 'Bigg Boss 14'.