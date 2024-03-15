Future Electronics Celebrated International Women's Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated International Women's Day with all employees at their Montreal headquarters.



International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8th. This year the special day fell on a Friday, when most Future Electronics employees were present at the Company office in Montreal. Future Electronics gave cookies to everyone who came by the cafeteria to celebrate.



International Women's Day is a day to celebrate women's achievements and act as a call to action for accelerating women's equality. Prior to March 8th, 2024, Future Electronics surveyed all female employees in the Montreal office, inviting them to share their thoughts. The inspiring results were shared on March 8th, 2024.



Future Electronics is proud to be an employer that uplifts women and encourages them to learn, grow, and lead.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit



