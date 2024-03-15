Rocket Attack In Odesa Injures 20 People, Including Five Rescuers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, 20 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city, five of them employees of the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city, civilian infrastructure was damaged. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the site of the strike and began extinguishing the fire, dismantling the rubble and searching for victims. During the work, the enemy re-launched a missile strike, killing a rescuer," the statement said.

Russia attacksregion with missile in afternoon - no damage to infrastructure and no casualties

According to preliminary information, 20 people were injured, five of whom are employees of the State Emergency Service. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The strike also damaged 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, and two fire and rescue vehicles. The firefighting operations are currently underway to extinguish the fire in the gas pipeline and a private house on a total area of about 120 square meters.

A total of 50 rescuers with eight units of SES equipment are working at the scene.

As reported, two people were killed in a missile strike on Odesa - a paramedic and a rescue worker.