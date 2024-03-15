Russian Missile Attack In Odesa Kills 14, Injures 46

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile strike in Odesa on the afternoon of March 15 killed 14 people and injured 46 others.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack, 14 people were killed, including local residents, a doctor and a rescuer. Another 46 people, including seven employees of the State Emergency Service, were injured," the statement reads.

The head of the RMA noted that the victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance, and all relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

March 16 was declared a day of mourning in the Odesa region.

Earlier it was known about eight dead.

As reported, two explosions occurred in Odesa on March 15 after the air raid alert was announced.