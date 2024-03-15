               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tractor Production In Azerbaijan Decreases In Azerbaijan


3/15/2024 9:08:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-February 2024, 112 tractors were produced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Thus, compared to the same period of the previous year, tractor production decreased by 52 units or 31.7%. In January-February 2023, this indicator was 164 units.

As of March 1, 2024, the stock of finished products was 10 units.

This indicator also decreased by 6 units or 37.5% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year. As of March 1, 2023, the stock of finished products was 16 units.

