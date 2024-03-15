Tractor Production In Azerbaijan Decreases In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-February 2024, 112 tractors were produced in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State
Statistics Committee.
Thus, compared to the same period of the previous year, tractor
production decreased by 52 units or 31.7%. In January-February
2023, this indicator was 164 units.
As of March 1, 2024, the stock of finished products was 10
units.
This indicator also decreased by 6 units or 37.5% in comparison
with the corresponding period of last year. As of March 1, 2023,
the stock of finished products was 16 units.
