Baku Hosts Presentation Ceremony Of Nizami Ganjavi International Award

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The presentation ceremony of the "Nizami Ganjavi International
Award" has been held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum
organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the
patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by the co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi
International Center, Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin,
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy
Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet
Hajiyev and other distinguished guests of the 11th Global Baku
Forum.
Addressing the event, Jean-Claude Trichet, the former President
of the European Central Bank and Wolfgang Ischinger, the former
Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, emphasized the
significance of the Global Baku Forum. They expressed gratitude to
Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for organizing the event.
They underscored the Forum's role in addressing global concerns
and exploring solutions.
Then, the winners of the“Nizami Ganjavi International Award”
for 2024 were announced.
President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, former
President of the European Central Bank Jean-Claude Trichet and
former Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang
Ischinger were honored with the prestigious award.
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107982257
