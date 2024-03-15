OIC, UN Office In Geneva Mark Int'l Day To Combat Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 15 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), United Nations Office in Geneva, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday co-organized a conference to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In his message to the event, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Taha regretted that there are mounting racial attacks based on Islamophobia, which are taking place right under the nose of many countries, citing the burning of copies of the Holy Quran and attacks on holy sites.

However, the OIC chief commended the conference as a significant step towards fighting hatred against Islam and promoting peaceful coexistence among religions, cultures, and peoples.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk deplored systematic aggressions and indiscriminate arrests against Muslims and other minorities in many countries, saying that millions of people are still suffering from hatred crimes.

For her part, Chief of the United Nations Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya underlined that her organization commits itself to the principles of promoting tolerance and peace and respecting human rights and religions.

The commemoration came in the framework of the implementation of UNGA resolution 76/254 calling for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and the diversity of religions and beliefs.

The second edition of this International Day aims to encourage all stakeholders to pursue their efforts in combatting religious intolerance, notably Islamophobia, by implementing the existing instruments. (end)

