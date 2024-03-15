Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Demand for crude oil will continue to rise and the crude will remain a main energy source for long decades, says the OAPEC chief.
GENEVA -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), United Nations Office in Geneva, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights co-organize a conference to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
RAMALLAH -- More than 80,000 Palestinian worshippers perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Endowments Department in Jerusalem.
CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warns of the dire ramifications of obstructing the delivery of aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.
TOKYO -- South Korean and US warplanes stage a combined live-fire exercise against North Korean cruise missile and long-range artillery threats, Seoul's Air Force, Yonhap News Agency reports. (end) mt
MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107982228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.