Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Demand for crude oil will continue to rise and the crude will remain a main energy source for long decades, says the OAPEC chief.

GENEVA -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), United Nations Office in Geneva, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights co-organize a conference to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

RAMALLAH -- More than 80,000 Palestinian worshippers perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Endowments Department in Jerusalem.

CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warns of the dire ramifications of obstructing the delivery of aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

TOKYO -- South Korean and US warplanes stage a combined live-fire exercise against North Korean cruise missile and long-range artillery threats, Seoul's Air Force, Yonhap News Agency reports. (end) mt