Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 15, 2024







Wall Street Looks to End Week on High Note AdvertismentS&P 500 futures edged higher Friday as investors tried to wrap up a big week of inflation data on a strong note.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rose 65 points, or 0.2%, to 39,412.Futures for the S&P 500 acquired five points, or 0.1%, to 5,223.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite settled 3.75 points to 18,268.Software provider Adobe dropped 11% on weak sales guidance. Beauty stock Ulta slid more than 6% after its full-year earnings forecast largely underwhelmed analysts.Those moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow slipped more than 100 points, or about 0.4%, to snap a three-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ each fell around 0.3%.Investors will watch Friday morning for economic data on topics such as consumer sentiment, import prices and industrial production.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 skidded 0.3% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 1.4%.Oil prices dropped 62 cents to $80.64 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $1.10 to $2,168.60 U.S. an ounce.

