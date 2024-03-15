Wall Street Looks To End Week On High Note

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Indexes Fall on Inflation Report
S&P, NASDAQ Steps Back from Recorder
Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 15, 2024
S&P 500 futures edged higher Friday as investors tried to wrap up a big week of inflation data on a strong note.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rose 65 points, or 0.2%, to 39,412.
Futures for the S&P 500 acquired five points, or 0.1%, to 5,223.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite settled 3.75 points to 18,268.
Software provider Adobe dropped 11% on weak sales guidance. Beauty stock Ulta slid more than 6% after its full-year earnings forecast largely underwhelmed analysts.
Those moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow slipped more than 100 points, or about 0.4%, to snap a three-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ each fell around 0.3%.
Investors will watch Friday morning for economic data on topics such as consumer sentiment, import prices and industrial production.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 skidded 0.3% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 1.4%.
Oil prices dropped 62 cents to $80.64 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $1.10 to $2,168.60 U.S. an ounce.
