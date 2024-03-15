(MENAFN- Baystreet) SentinelOne Earnings Beat Forecasts

Earnings Beat Propels Robinhood Stock to New Heights Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is a California-based company that operates financial services, including a retail-friendly brokerage application, in the United States. Initially, Robinhood was billed as a brokerage arm that would be easier to navigate for everyday investors. Moreover, it would represent a break from the big banks and financial firms. Hence the name Robin Hood, after the legendary English folk hero. The company has received a significant boost after a good earnings report and a push from the outside. What should investors expect for the rest of 2024 and beyond? Let's jump in.The company released its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year earnings on February 13, 2024. In Q4 FY2023, Robinhood delivered total net revenue growth of 24% year-over-year to $471 million. This increase was fueled by improved net interest, transaction-based, and other revenue growth. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, aiming to give a better picture of a company's profitability. Robinhood posted adjusted EBITDA of $133 million in Q4 FY2023 – up 62% compared to the prior year.For the full year, total net revenues climbed 37% year-over-year to $1.87 billion. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA surged $630 million compared to fiscal 2022 to positive $536 million compared to negative $94 million for fiscal 2022.Robinhood stock has risen back into favour due to the rapid rise of retail trading in the U.S. The company is geared up for strong earnings growth going forward. Robinhood stock has climbed 38% so far in 2024 as of close on Wednesday, March 13. That represents its highest price levels since late 2021.

