I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting In Cruise Mode Ahead Of Round 22 (Preview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) With a mere five rounds of the I-League 2023-24 left to play, Mohammedan Sporting's tight hold on the promotion spot has not loosened one bit.

From now the season could end one of two ways, where Mohammedan either march to the title, or stumble so badly as to allow their competitors to catch on and pinch them at the line.

Mohammedan on a high

If somehow Mohammedan Sporting do mess up their title march, it is unlikely to begin on March 17, when they take on a hapless NEROCA FC away from home.

NEROCA are in the midst of what may be the longest losing run in the history of the I-League and their downward slide is looking nowhere near ending soon. Their defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Rajasthan United epitomises how far this talented, youth-driven club has fallen this year.

Mohammedan endured a tough game against Churchill Brothers, but will expect things to be much easier this round, and will perhaps even start painting their parade bus soon.

Last chance saloon

Time has slipped away from Sreenidi Deccan but can't really do much about it anymore. Any hopes they have of a sustained challenge now depends on their rivals slipping up. At the same time though they need to throw away the inconsistency that has defined their season and at least put away the games where they are challenged, like their next against fellow contenders Gokulam Kerala.

Gokulam played out a draw against Real Kashmir, which was good for neither side's ambitions, and will hope to stay in the hunt for the title as the games tick by.

There was a point early in the season when it looked like Rajasthan United could be in for a long and hard relegation fight. The team has rallied around that though and are now unbeaten in five - four of them draws. From being an unnecessarily brave attacking side, they have turned into a side that is battling for every point, and having recognised their position on the table, they have made the best of it.

It is safe to say that if they do take the points off their game against TRAU, the game is up for the battle at the bottom and the two Manipur sides will be out of the I-League.

Best of the rest

Namdhari FC, immune from relegation are essentially playing for pride, but Shillong Lajong will hope to climb back into the top half of the table against them. The game may well be a study in contrast and also a great advertisement for the diversity of Indian football.

Namdhari, a strong, physically grafted unit plays mostly on willpower and street smart, while Lajong have been the erratic flamboyant side stereotypically associated with those from the North East. It could well be the game to light up this week.