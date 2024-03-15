I Don’T Bother About My Make-Up Or Hair, Insists Showstopper Divya Khossla

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Divya Khossla may be tagged as a fashion diva for her life on the screen but in real life, she says she doesn't bother about her make-up or hair.

“In my day-to-day life, I am very laid back when it comes to fashion,” Divya, who walked as a showstopper at the LFW x FDCI, told IANS in an exclusive chat.

“I am someone who doesn't bother about make-up or hair. My hair is most of the time messy. Even in the paparazzi pictures, you'd see I am mostly in chappals,” added Divya, who is all set to make her Telugu debut with“Hero Heeroine”.

However, she does doll up if she has an event to attend.

“But for an event, I do dress up and I like to give my input. No stylist can make me wear something against my will. If I don't feel it, I am very stubborn about it. I only wear what I like to wear,” said the actress-filmmaker.

An actress, director and producer, Divya donnes several hats. Which one is more daunting for her?

“I just enjoy working. Life is never easy not just for me but for everyone because the world is so competitive today...I am not somebody who likes to over-push myself and I think that's what helps me find balance in life.”

Divya says her creativity and my work is the most important thing.

“If you have this balance then nothing daunts you,” she added.