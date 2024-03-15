Premium Sugar Free Chocolate Market Was Valued At USD 810.3 Million In 2018, At A CAGR Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Natural and artificial sweeteners are used in the production of premium sugar free chocolate products having negligible to zero per gram calorie value. Demand from health-conscious population is boosting the demand of the market. Increasing adoption is also driving the growth of the market. Adoption of sweeteners such as saccharin which is 200-700 times sweeter and neotame which is 7,000-13,000 times sweeter than sugar can provide vast array of opportunities to the global premium sugar free chocolate market during the forecast period 2018–2025

Milk chocolate segment is holding the largest share of the global sugar-free chocolate market

Rising disposable income of people across the globe is one of the key factors driving the milk chocolate segment growth further. Moreover, the availability of several variants of sugar-free milk chocolate including nuts, almonds, orange, and exotic fruits such as blueberry & blackberry in the market is fuelling the market growth.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Premium Sugar Free Chocolate Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Stevia is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7%

Based on the ingredient, the global sugar-free chocolate market is segmented into stevia, erythritol, maltitol, and others. Stevia is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% due to increasing demand for zero calorie content. Maltitol accounted for USD 1,190.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 654.14 million by 2025. Erythritol segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.9%. The others ingredient segment is likely to account for the least market share owing to high-calorie content as compared to other sweeteners.

Expansion of Major Players in Asia Pacific Region driving the growth of the market



In 2017, Asia Pacific premium sugar free chocolate market has experienced phenomenal growth especially in Japan, China, and India markets

Presence of major players offering premium sugar free chocolate products and surge in the number of health-conscious people in the region has driven the market growth

Major players are expanding their premium sugar free chocolate business in Asia Pacific owing to the increased sales in 2017

For instance, Lindt & Sprungli AG is launching its chocolate cafe's and boutique's at prime locations of Japan to boost sales in the upcoming years.



Key Players

Sugar-free chocolate market is flourishing in the developed regions including North America and Europe due to the strong presence of global players and a huge base of chocolate consumers. Whereas, it is in the initial phase in the emerging regions including Asia Pacific, Latin North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In the emerging region, major players are experiencing sound growth due to increasing awareness among people regarding healthy chocolate options like sugar-free chocolates. Lindt & Sprungli AG, Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC, The Hershey Company, Chocolates Torras, S.A., and Delaviuda are some of the leading players in the global sugar-free chocolate market. Global players in the market distribute their products through distribution partners and e-commerce channels across the globe.

Premium Sugar Free Chocolate Market Segmentation



By Type



Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate



By Ingredient



Stevia

Erythritol

Maltitol

Others



By Distribution Channel



Convenience Store

Super Market

Online Stores

Other



Regions Covered

America



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





South America



Europe



Western Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Eastern Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East



Africa



South Africa

Ghana

Nigeria





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN15032024004597010339ID1107982085