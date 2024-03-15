'Anita Bhabi' Vidisha Srivastava's Holi Skincare Secret: Roasted Mustard 'Ubtan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared about her Holi skincare and haircare routine, revealing her family's most cherished tradition which is applying a special ubtan.
On how to take care of oneself after Holi and maintain a glowing complexion, Vidisha, who plays Anita in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said: "I have fond memories of Holi, having spent my formative years in Varanasi. The city's early commencement of festivities made it even more special. During a recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath for Mahashivratri, I saw the bustling preparations for Holi that are already in progress."
"One of my family's most cherished traditions during Holi is applying a special ubtan. My mother uses roasted mustard, a hint of turmeric, and mustard oil. This ubtan shields my skin from vibrant colours and keeps it hydrated. Applying this ubtan is a graceful tradition of delicately massaging the paste onto the skin. Any remnants are ceremonially burned during the Holika Dahan, symbolising protection from illnesses," she shared.
Vidisha added: "This custom is well-known to anyone familiar with Uttar Pradesh traditions. After Holi, a simple bath infused with mustard oil revitalises my skin. For my hair, I turn to the enriching properties of a coconut oil massage."
The show airs on &TV.
