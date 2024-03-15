               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Entrepreneurs Receive Preferential Loans Over Two Months


3/15/2024 8:09:38 AM

Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) provided the entrepreneurs with AZN23 m ($13.5) preferential loans in the last two months, Azernews reports, citing the EDF.

In January 2024, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) provided entrepreneurs with AZN 10.5 m ($6) in preferential loans. In February, loans totaling AZN12 ($7) were disbursed.

Projects (466 projects in February) are expected to create 297 new jobs through the provision of preferential loans for implementation.

In 2023, entrepreneurs were provided with preferential loans totaling AZN193 ($114m) through the EDF.

