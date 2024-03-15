Entrepreneurs Receive Preferential Loans Over Two Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) provided the
entrepreneurs with AZN23 m ($13.5) preferential loans in the last
two months, Azernews reports, citing the EDF.
In January 2024, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF)
provided entrepreneurs with AZN 10.5 m ($6) in preferential
loans. In February, loans totaling AZN12 ($7) were
disbursed.
Projects (466 projects in February) are expected to create 297
new jobs through the provision of preferential loans for
implementation.
In 2023, entrepreneurs were provided with preferential loans
totaling AZN193 ($114m) through the EDF.
