Azerbaijan, IRENA Explore Collaboration Opportunities For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with
Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency
(IRENA) Francesco La Camera to explore collaboration opportunities
for COP29, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on projects
related to the production and export of renewable energy, as well
as advancements in green energy technologies. The two discussed
issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IRENA within the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Azerbaijan
this year.
Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the projects implemented in the
liberated territories in accordance with the Green Energy Zone
concept. He noted the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic
Partnership in the field of energy between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as the Black Sea
Submarine Cable Project, which will provide the export of
electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe, would create additional
opportunities for cooperation in the field of alternative
energy.
IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera hailed the
cooperation between the Agency and Azerbaijan, adding that IRENA is
ready to support the current evaluation of opportunities.
The parties also exchanged views on bilateral and regional
issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107981993
