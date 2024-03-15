Bodies Of 100 More Fallen Defenders Returned To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of another 100 dead soldiers have been returned to Ukraine as part of another repatriation operation.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

The fallen defenders were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Center with the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Military Command), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Center is particularly grateful for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ensuring the transportation of repatriated bodies and human remains to designated state institutions for handing over to law enforcement officials and forensic experts to identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies will be handed over to the families for a decent burial.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 16, the bodies of 58 defenders were returned to Ukraine as part of another repatriation.