Oil Refinery In Kaluga Region Of Russia Hit By DIU Drones - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 15, the Perhsyi Zavod oil refinery in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

A source in the DIU told Ukrinform.

According to the source, the drones hit the facilities of an oil refinery whose products are used for military purposes.

Ukrainian drones attack oilin Kaluga region of Russia - media

As reported, Russian media reported that on the night of Friday, March 15, three drones hit an oil refinery in the Kaluga region, damaging the company's equipment.