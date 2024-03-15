OIC Denounces Israeli Occupation Measures At Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 15 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday emphatically rejected and condemned all illegal measures taken by the Israeli occupation at Al-Aqsa Mosque, mainly denying Palestinians access to the mosque and attacking worshippers.

The measures are primarily aimed at changing the legal and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and breaking international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions, the OIC said in a press statement.

The Jeddah-based Muslim bloc restated that Al-Quds City (Jerusalem) is an integral part of occupied Palestinian territories, and is the capital of the Palestinian state, it said, adding that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship for Muslims only.

All Israeli occupation practices and decisions, which are meant to impose control over Muslim and Christian holy sites, are of no legal significance, and are null and void, it underlined. (end)

fn









MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107981973