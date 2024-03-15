80,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers At Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 15 (KUNA) -- More than 80,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Endowments Department in Jerusalem.

This came despite tough measures taken by Israeli occupation forces at military checkpoints, preventing thousands of Palestinian worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation forces deployed thousands of police officers in the alleys of the Old City of Jerusalem, around the Al-Aqsa Mosque to restrict the entry of worshippers.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a press statement that Israeli occupation forces had blocked its teams from entering the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem to provide medical services to worshippers on the first Friday prayer of Ramadan. (end)

