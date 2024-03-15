Jordanian Field Hospital 2 In Gaza Implements Specialized Surgical Procedures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/2's medical staff completed numerous high-quality surgical procedures during the hospital's opening week, despite the demands of the ill, injured, and wounded who came for treatment.The director of the hospital reported that the medical personnel handled several critical cases and carried out several procedures, including splinter removal, stabilization of difficult fractures, and maxillofacial surgery.Since the Jordanian hospital teams started working, 882 cases 5 major procedures and 25 minor surgeries have been seen by the hospital.