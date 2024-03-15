Jordanian Field Hospital 2 In Gaza Implements Specialized Surgical Procedures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 15 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/2's medical staff completed numerous high-quality surgical procedures during the hospital's opening week, despite the demands of the ill, injured, and wounded who came for treatment.
The director of the hospital reported that the medical personnel handled several critical cases and carried out several procedures, including splinter removal, stabilization of difficult fractures, and maxillofacial surgery.
Since the Jordanian hospital teams started working, 882 cases 5 major procedures and 25 minor surgeries have been seen by the hospital.
MENAFN15032024000117011021ID1107981970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.