Parboiled And White Rice Market Size To Surpass 560.2 Million Tons By 2032 | With A 1.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Parboiled and White Rice Market Report by End Use (Food Use, Feed Use), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global parboiled and white rice market size reached 504.1 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 560.2 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Parboiled and White Rice Industry:

Health and Wellness Trends:

The growing health consciousness among consumers is escalating the demand for healthier food options, influencing market growth. In addition, whole grain varieties such as brown rice are gaining popularity and parboiled rice stands out as a nutritious alternative to regular white rice, thus contributing to the market growth. Also, the parboiling process involves partially boiling the rice in its husk, which aids in retaining essential nutrients such as B vitamins, minerals, and fiber while resulting in firmer, less sticky grains post-cooking. It aligns with the growing consumer inclination toward diets that support wellness and chronic disease prevention. As awareness regarding the health benefits of different rice processing methods becomes more widespread, consumers are gravitating toward options such as parboiled rice for its nutritional advantages.

Technological Advancements in Processing:

Technological innovations in rice processing are essential in enhancing the efficiency, quality, and nutritional profile of rice, impacting the parboiled and white rice segments. Moreover, advanced processing technologies are developed to optimize the retention of nutrients while ensuring superior texture and taste. These technological advancements are about improving the aesthetics and shelf-life of rice but are increasingly focused on enhancing its health attributes. Moreover, modern milling and processing methods aim to produce rice that appeals to the health-conscious consumer, offering products that are rich in nutrients typically lost during traditional processing.

Cultural Preferences and Dietary Shifts:

Cultural preferences and dietary shifts are shaping the global demand for various rice varieties. For instance, in some South Asian and West African cultures, parboiled rice is a staple, cherished for its texture, flavor, and nutritional benefits. Conversely, other regions may favor white rice for its fluffy texture and neutral taste, which pairs well with various dishes. Additionally, global migration patterns and the resultant cross-cultural exchanges are introducing diverse rice varieties to different parts of the world, influencing local diets and expanding the global palate. Besides this, the rising ethnic cuisines, coupled with a more adventurous consumer base willing to explore different food cultures are propelling the demand for various rice types.

Parboiled and White Rice Market Report Segmentation:

By End Use:



Food Use Feed Use

Food use represents the largest market segment due to its versatile consumption across various cuisines and culinary preferences, making it a staple in diets worldwide.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Parboiled and White Rice Market Trends:

At present, the global population is continually increasing, which leads to a rise in demand for staple foods including rice. In addition, urbanization often leads to changes in dietary patterns, with a greater demand for convenient and processed rice products. Moreover, government policies, tariffs, and trade agreements can significantly impact the export and import of rice, affecting market dynamics. Besides this, various innovations in farming techniques, processing technologies, and packaging can influence the efficiency of rice production and distribution. Also, the growing awareness regarding health issues and the nutritional value of rice varieties is escalating the demand for specific types of rice, such as parboiled or whole grain.

