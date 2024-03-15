Bhutan Can Count On India As Reliable Friend And Partner: President Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that Bhutan can count on India as a reliable friend and partner as she welcomed Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In his first overseas visit after assuming office in January, PM Tobgay arrived in India on Thursday to expand the "exemplary ties of friendship" between the two nations.

In an official statement released on Friday, President Murmu said the two nations enjoy a close and unique relationship, based on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding at all levels.

She noted that India is privileged to partner with the Himalayan nation in the development cooperation sector, to enhance the socio-economic well-being and prosperity of the people of Bhutan.

Emphasising that Bhutan can count on New Delhi as a reliable friend and partner, President Murmu underscored that India's development partnership will continue to be guided by the Himalayan nation's priorities and aspirations, especially of the youth.

The India-Bhutan multifaceted partnership spans across sectors such as energy cooperation, development partnership, people-to-people relations, trade and investment linkages.

This, she said, is deeply valued by India.

Speaking of the shared spiritual heritage of Buddhism that connects the two countries, President Murmu appreciated that PM Tobgay chose India for his first overseas visit after taking the oath of office.

Earlier in the day, PM Tobgay visited Raj Ghat and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Honouring the legacy of Bapu & his universal ideals!" the Ministry of External Affairs said on X, sharing pictures of PM Tobgay paying his respects to the Father of the Nation.

PM Tobgay, who will be in India till March 18, also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and extended an invitation to him to visit Bhutan next week.

PM Modi accepted the invitation as both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further cement the "special and unique" friendship between India and Bhutan.