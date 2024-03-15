Middle East Data Center Market Size, Growth, Demand, Top Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the Middle East data center market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.07% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by Component (solution, services), type (colocation, hyperscale, edge, and others), enterprise size (large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises), end user (BFSI, it and telecom, government, energy and utilities, and others), and country.

Middle East Data Center Market Growth:

The Middle East data center market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for cloud services and digital transformation across various industries in the region. Moreover, with the proliferation of IoT devices, mobile technologies, and data-intensive applications, businesses are seeking reliable and scalable data center infrastructure to support their operations, which is creating a positive outlook for the overall market. Additionally, the government authorities in the Middle East are launching initiatives to diversify their economies away from oil dependence, which is fueling investments in technology infrastructures, including data centers, to foster innovation.

Middle East Data Center Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component Insights:



Solution Services

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the component. This includes solution and services.

Breakup by Type Insights:



Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type have also been provided in the report. This includes colocation, hyperscale, edge, and others.

Breakup by Enterprise Size Insights:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the enterprise size. This includes large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Breakup by End User Insights:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Energy and Utilities Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end user have also been provided in the report. This includes BFSI, IT and telecom, government, energy and utilities, and others.

Breakup by Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, and Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Middle East data center market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Etisalat

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers MEEZA

Middle East Data Center Market Trends:

Apart from this, the rising adoption of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics, is amplifying the need for robust data center facilities capable of handling vast amounts of data and processing requirements. Additionally, the elevating popularity of edge computing is driven by the need for low-latency data processing, and real-time insights are contributing to the demand for efficient data center solutions.

Furthermore, environmental sustainability is also becoming a critical consideration in the region, leading to the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly data center solutions to minimize carbon footprints and energy consumption. Besides this, advancements in telecommunications, such as the deployment of 5G networks in the region, are accelerating the adoption of data centers to facilitate low-latency data processing, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the Middle East data center market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

