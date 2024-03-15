UNSC Extends Mandate Of South Sudan Mission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 15 (Petra)-- The UN Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until 30 April 2024.Resolution 2726, unanimously supported by the 15-member council, decided to extend the mandate of UNMISS and authorized the mission to use all necessary means to carry out its tasks.It adopted a resolution to approve a "technical rollover" for the mandate of UNMISS.The resolution, the Council said, was adopted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.