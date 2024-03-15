Elderly Woman Died In Zaporizhzhia As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery. An elderly woman was killed.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reported.

"The Russians killed a 76-year-old woman. In the morning, the enemy fired artillery at the village of Dolynka, Polohy district," he wrote.

Russians launch 274 strikes onregion in past 24 hours

The fragments of a Russian shell injured a civilian woman who was in the yard of her house. The woman died on the spot as a result of the injuries.

Earlier it was reported that over the past day, the enemy launched 274 attacks on eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.