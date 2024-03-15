Georgian FM Announces Next Meeting Venue With His Azerbaijani, Turkish Counterparts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next 10th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and
Georgian foreign ministers will be held in Turkiye, Georgia's
Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said during the press
conference following the ninth trilateral meeting with his
Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts, Azernews reports.
"We agreed to hold our next trilateral meeting in Turkiye,"
noted Darchiashvili.
The minister also mentioned the issues discussed at the ninth
meeting.
"We attach great importance to joint regional projects, and all
of them must be implemented in full. Our cooperation in the field
of energy transportation from Asia to Europe and ensuring Europe's
energy security is particularly important," he emphasized.
At the same time, according to him, the meeting paid attention
to the implementation of projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan,
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and the Southern Gas Corridor.
"It's important for our countries to deepen cooperation so that
the Middle Corridor operates at full capacity, and we attach great
importance to this. We must maintain close ties to increase the
transit potential of our countries," added Darchiashvili.
To note, the ninth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish,
and Georgian foreign ministers took place today in Baku.
At the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of trilateral
cooperation of mutual interest, the location of the next meeting
was determined, and the Baku Declaration was adopted.
