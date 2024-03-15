60 Refugees Lost In Mediterranean Shipwreck

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A boat carrying refugees sank in the Mediterranean Sea near Italy, leading to the loss of at least sixty lives.

According to BBC, this group of refugees had been adrift at sea for several days.

These refugees were attempting to reach Europe from Libya, but the boat sank near the island of Sicily, Italy, after it broke down.

Survivors of the sinking incident have reported that the boat's engine broke down three days before the sinking.

Reports indicate that 25 of the boat's occupants have been rescued.

In the past two years, over 2,500 refugees have lost their lives in the Mediterranean waters before reaching Europe due to drowning.

Meanwhile, the dire humanitarian situation of Afghan refugees in Turkey trying to reach European countries remains alarming. Fleeing conflict and seeking safety, many Afghans embark on perilous journeys, often involving human traffickers and dangerous sea routes.

In Turkey, Afghan refugees face significant challenges, including limited access to necessities, legal barriers, and discrimination.

With limited options for legal migration pathways, many resort to risky journeys, putting their lives at grave risk. Urgent international action and support are needed to address the plight of Afghan refugees in Turkey and provide them with safe and legal avenues to seek asylum in European countries.

