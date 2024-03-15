ED Conducts Searches At BRS MLC Kavitha's House

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) BRS MLC K. Kavitha in Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

As the ED team held searches at her upscale Banjara Hills residence, nobody was being allowed inside.

It was immediately not clear when the searches started but the word about the presence of ED officials at her residence spread in the afternoon.

A member of the Telangana Legislative Council, Kavitha is the daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ED has questioned Kavitha, a former MP, earlier. However, she has not appeared before the agency since October last year despite summons.

Kavitha had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the summoning of a woman by the ED to its office.