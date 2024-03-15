Goa Cabinet Gives Nod To Private Medical College In South

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 15 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that his government has decided to establish a private medical college, under a trust, in the South district.

The Chief Minister said that the private medical college will run along the lines of Goa Medical College (government) in North, providing free treatment to patients and will also reserve seats for the Goan students.

“We will form a trust, which will be headed by the Chief Minister and opposition leader along with MLA of political parties who represent the assembly will be members,” Sawant said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

He said that this college will be initially established in the existing South Goa District Hospital (SGDH), the model of which is finalised by NITI Ayog.

“We will have administrative control on it, though it will be run by a private operator,” Sawant said, adding land will be allotted to this college near SGDH.

He said that the government would not invest in this project. "We will invite request for quotation and accordingly a private operator will be hired," he said.

He reiterated that this private college will help Goan students, as quota will be reserved for them.“I am telling this again that free treatment will be given here as we provide it in Goa Medical College. This will benefit people from South Goa,” Sawant said.

“There will be no burden on people, they will not be charged for treatments. Next June, we will try to start college after all formalities are done,” he said.