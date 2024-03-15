Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment

market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment

market ?

The global chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment

market size reached US$ 30.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 58.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25% during 2024-2032.

What is chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment?

A chemical vapor deposition (CVD) system is used to deposit thin films of numerous materials onto a substrate using gaseous reagents and thermally induced chemical reactions. It typically comprises a reaction chamber, gas delivery system, energy source, vacuum system, heating system, and exhaust system. CVD equipment is widely utilized in the coatings and semiconductor industry to make materials used to produce solar panels, light-emitting diodes (LED), and integrated circuits (ICs). It is a powerful tool that exhibits versatility, low-temperature deposition, high production rates, and low waste generation. Consequently, these tools find wide applications across the electronics, coatings, and catalysis industries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment industry?

The widespread product adoption in the electronics industry in the designing and processing of advanced conductors and insulators and related structures, such as diffusion barriers and high thermal conductivity substrates (heat sinks), is among the key factors driving the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment market. Moreover, the escalating demand for this equipment in the production of flat panel displays, laptops, storage devices, mobile phones, and other items is also stimulating the global growth. Besides this, the introduction of the plasma-enhanced CVD (PECVD) technique to deposit materials at lower substrate temperatures helps to reduce the thermal stress on the substrate and allows for the use of temperature-sensitive materials is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising usage of the product for several applications in solar cell manufacture, including crystalline silicon deposition in crystalline-silicon solar cells to the deposition of various materials in thin high-performance film solar cells, is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the launch of government initiatives to encourage domestic manufacturing are anticipated to drive the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) equipment market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:



Plasma Enhanced CVD (PECVD)

Low Pressure CVD (LPCVD)

Metal Organic CVD (MOCVD)

Atmospheric Pressure CVD (APCVD) Others

Breakup by Application:



Coatings

Electronics

Catalysis Others

Breakup by End User:



Memory

Foundry

IDM Logic

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Aixtron SE

Applied Materials Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

IHI Corporation

Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

Lam Research Corporation

Oxford Instruments plc

Plasma-Therm LLC

ULVAC Inc. Veeco Instruments

