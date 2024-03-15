Point Of Sale Software Stable And Easy Billing For The Future

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Point of sale software is being significantly used by retailers to conduct sales, carry out cashless transaction, keep track of inventory records, and improve sales strategy across retail chains, restaurants, hospitality, drug stores, and automotive shops among others. A POS system functions as a cash register where cashiers input the products, tally the cost, and conduct the financial transaction. POS solutions can be custom-built according to the customer needs. Cloud Based Point of Sale Software is highly growing in popularity as it can be directly accessed from the internet and is compatible with most POS hardware. Low cost of Cloud-based POS systems are also the major driving factor of the market among smaller retailers, and restaurateurs. Advantages including robustness, cost-effectiveness, advanced functionality and analytics are expected to propel the POS software market growth during the forecast period



Got questions about your regional growth of

Point of Sale Software Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Highlights



In November 2019, NCR Corporation, world's leading enterprise technology provider of software, hardware and services acquired POS Solutions, the leading point-of-sale and restaurant solutions provider, bringing POS Solutions into the NCR family to increase its capabilities to serve its customers in thriving local restaurant markets

In August 2018, Square, Inc., an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company upgraded its chip card reader to enable faster processing of card payments. The Upgradation makes Square's Reader and Register platforms significantly faster than standard card-reading technology for EMV cards. Square achieved its new speed, by its collaboration with MasterCard and Visa to implement their Quick Chip technology

In July 2018, Lightspeed, a provider of POS solutions for retailers and restaurateurs launched an integrated iOS solution for them. The solution supports better business management, planning finances and organizing work schedules to simplifying merchant-to-customer transactions

In July 2018, ShopKeep, a cloud-based iPad point of sale system partnered with the credit card processing company, Gravity Payments, to offer its POS software for Gravity's transparent payment processing service. Gravity is the first third-party partner to ShopKeep that provides its software to 25,000 independent retailers and restaurants. This partnership will help the company to directly bundle and resell its platform with its new wholesale initiative



Point of Sale Software Market Segmentation

By Component



Hardware

Software

Service



By Type



Fixed Point of Sale Terminals

Mobile Point of Sale Terminals



By End-user Industry



Entertainment

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

SAMEA





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN15032024004597010339ID1107981661