North America To Dominate The Renal Replacement Therapy Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Renal replacement therapy was introduced in the late 1970s introduced the term hemofiltration in 1976 and conducted the first multicenter trial to test its accuracy and effectiveness in the same year. Continuous arteriovenous hemofiltration (CAVH) was adopted in 1977 to treat patients with acute renal failure addition, CAVH also can preserve hemodynamic stability in critically illpatients.

Kidney disease is now recognized as an endemic problem of public health, affecting more than 850 million people across the globe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects 15%

of the U.S.

adults, around

37 million people. Every day, in the U.S., about 13 patients die while waiting for a kidney transplant and renal replacement therapy. The demand for renal replacement therapies has enhanced as its products are helping surgeons to remove solutes in blood and tissue. Apart from this, rising cases of acute kidney injury (AKI),

favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements in renal replacement therapy systems drive the market growth.



Impact COVID-19

The renal replacement therapy market is facing a shortage in the supply of products and consumables used in therapy due to the coronavirus outbreak. The market is estimated to witness revenue loss due to declining inpatient hospital services for renal replacements as most of the beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. However, Fresenius Medical Care announced plans to assemble a national pool of 150 dialysis machines, which can be deployed to U.S. hospitals.

Key Highlights



The renal replacement therapy marketwas valued at USD 923.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% on account of growing prevalence of renal diseases and surging geriatric population

The consumable segment dominates the market on account of their high replacement rate

The continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH) segment holds sthe largest market share on account of increasing incidences of fluid overload cases.

North America dominates the renal replacement therapy market as the region is backed by the presence of increasing demand for RRT procedures and technologically advanced products



Key Players



Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter International

Medtronic

BraunMelsungen

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Infomed, Medica

Medical Components

Medites

Nikkiso

Nxtstage

Toray



Recent Development



In September 2019, Baxter received approval for The PrisMax system from Health Canada to treat kidney injury (AKI) in the ICU. The approval will help company to increase market presence and revenue generation as the company has simplified therapy and maximized accuracy and efficiency.



Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Segmentation

By Product



System

Consumables



By Modality



Slow continuous ultrafiltration

Continuous veno-venous hemofiltration

Continuous veno-venous hemodialysis

Continuous veno-venous hemodiafiltration



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





