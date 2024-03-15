Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer To Prompt The Need For Effective Companion Diagnostics

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Companion diagnostics play a significant role in advanced healthcare as it helps to target the identification of biomarkers and reduce the cost and time of clinical trials and marketing the drug

product. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is actively working to provide a defined structure for the development of companion diagnostics, further driving the market growth. As per the GLOBOCAN 2018, in 2018, about 18.1 million new cancer cases

and 9.6 million cancer deaths were recorded across the globe. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer cases prompts the need for effective companion diagnostics.

Increasing government initiatives for the development of companion diagnostics and therapies fosters the market growth. For instance, the U.S. government announced plans to launch Precision Medicine Initiative in 2015, which has led to powerful new discoveries and several new treatments that are developed for specific characteristics, such as person's genetic makeup.



Key Highlights



The companion diagnostics market was valued at USD 3,560 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 15.5% on account of increasing R&D activities and rising prevalence of cancer

The molecular diagnostics segment holds the highest market share

The oncology segment dominates the market on account of growing collaboration activities by market players for the development of effective companion diagnostics solutions

Geographically, North America dominates the companion diagnostics market owing to the presence of well-established manufacturers and growing market authorization for diagnostic products



Key Players



Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Biomerieux SA

Qiagen NV

Almac Group

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abnova Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.



Companion Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Technology



Immunohistochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

In Situ Hybridization

Real Time PCR

Gene Sequencing



By Indication



Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Virology Diseases



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





