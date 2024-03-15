Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer To Prompt The Need For Effective Companion Diagnostics

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Companion diagnostics play a significant role in advanced healthcare as it helps to target the identification of biomarkers and reduce the cost and time of clinical trials and marketing the drug
product. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is actively working to provide a defined structure for the development of companion diagnostics, further driving the market growth. As per the GLOBOCAN 2018, in 2018, about 18.1 million new cancer cases
and 9.6 million cancer deaths were recorded across the globe. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer cases prompts the need for effective companion diagnostics.
Increasing government initiatives for the development of companion diagnostics and therapies fosters the market growth. For instance, the U.S. government announced plans to launch Precision Medicine Initiative in 2015, which has led to powerful new discoveries and several new treatments that are developed for specific characteristics, such as person's genetic makeup.
Key Highlights
The companion diagnostics market was valued at USD 3,560 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 15.5% on account of increasing R&D activities and rising prevalence of cancer
The molecular diagnostics segment holds the highest market share
The oncology segment dominates the market on account of growing collaboration activities by market players for the development of effective companion diagnostics solutions
Geographically, North America dominates the companion diagnostics market owing to the presence of well-established manufacturers and growing market authorization for diagnostic products
Key Players
Abbott
Agilent Technologies
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Biomerieux SA
Qiagen NV
Almac Group
Danaher Corporation
Illumina, Inc.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Abnova Corporation
Guardant Health, Inc.
Companion Diagnostics Market: Segmentation
By Technology
Immunohistochemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
In Situ Hybridization
Real Time PCR
Gene Sequencing
By Indication
Oncology
Autoimmune Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Central Nervous System Disorders
Virology Diseases
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa
