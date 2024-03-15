Women In Afghanistan Sell Handicrafts Abroad Via Online Stores

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

A company in Kabul helps women sell their handmade crafts internationally through online stores. Many female artisans can now reach customers outside Afghanistan with their products.

The authentic company, operating in the sectors of introducing Afghan handicrafts and domestic production abroad, says it has created online stores for dozens of talented women artisans to sell their products.

Samira Gohari, the media manager of this company, says they have created a special section to introduce and support Afghan handicrafts, with a majority of women actively participating in that section.

She further stated,“We have online stores to showcase handicrafts where female artisans sell their products such as traditional Afghan clothing, jewellery, engraving, and paintings.”

Meanwhile, Laura Fashion, a women-led clothing brand in Kabul, says they are active in designing and sewing Afghan clothes, with most of their customers being Afghan citizens living abroad.

Husna Yusufi, workshop manager, told the Khaama press,“Previously, women in Afghanistan had opportunities for work and purchasing power, but currently, many women are unemployed, and we export our products abroad because purchasing power domestically is severely limited.”

Tahira Omari, another female entrepreneur in Kabul, who sells her products through an authentic company, has been involved in tailoring and embroidery for about a decade, with approximately 40 women now working in her workshop.

It is worth noting that in the past two years, more women have turned to handicrafts, with some contributing to their family's income through these means.

Tahmina, a seamstress, says she has been working in tailoring and embroidery for two years now, supporting her family through these means.

She appeals to the Taliban administration:“We expect help and support to expand our products and export them abroad.”

Afghan handicrafts, including traditional Afghan clothing, have recently gained attention internationally, with this product primarily prepared and sent abroad by Afghan women.

