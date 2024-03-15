(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join us in groundbreaking mental health research, recruiting for trials of novel mood disorder treatments, including ketamine and anti-inflammatory medications.

Exciting opportunity for Research Assistant/s to conduct recruitment and assessment for clinical trials investigating novel treatments for mood disorders.

Contribute to cutting edge clinical research in mental health, including a ketamine trial for bipolar depression and clinical trial investigating common anti-inflammatory medications for unipolar depression. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced Research Assistant/s to join the Advanced Interventions in Mood Disorders (AIM) Clinic research team.

Your responsibilities will include:



Facilitating participant recruitment

Conducting assessments, and collecting and storing participant information

Ensuring the integrity and quality of research protocols are maintained Contributing to data reports and publications.

Who We Are Looking For

We're looking for people with highly developed organisational, interpersonal and communication skills.

You will also have:



An Honours or post-graduate degree in behavioural or social sciences or a related discipline,

Experience contributing to independent or team-based research, Experience conducting research assessments.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Department of Psychiatry

As part of the Department of Psychiatry, the AIM Clinic provides adults with severe mood disorders access to novel treatments and opportunities to participate in innovative research projects. We specialise in cutting edge treatments, neuroscience, and research translation. We are a multidisciplinary team including Lived Experience research partners.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Tara via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.