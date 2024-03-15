Ukrainian Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Kaluga Region Of Russia - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia, on the night of Friday, March 15, three drones hit an oil refinery in the Kaluga region, damaging the company's equipment.

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel , the company's equipment was damaged.

The governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that Russian air defense forces "shot down four drones " over the region's territory at night, with "no casualties or damage to infrastructure."

However, ASTRA found out that only one drone was actually shot down, and three hit the oil refining equipment of the Pervyi Zavod petrochemical plant in the village of Polotnyaniy Zavod in Dzerzhynsk district.

The attack resulted in a fire. The company's equipment was damaged, but no people were injured.

As reported , the day before yesterday, the oil refinery in Riazan was attacked by drones.