In TOT Of Kherson Region, Invaders Destroy Antennas In Yards Of Local Residents

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the TOT of Kherson region, the occupiers destroy antennas in the yards of local residents.

The first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevsky, wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Several temporarily occupied communities in the Kherson region have already reported information about Russian military raids on villages and the destruction of antennas in citizens' yards," Sobolevsky wrote.

According to him, the occupiers are convinced that these antennas are used to relay signals and control Ukrainian drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, most communities under Russian control are approaching a humanitarian crisis. Some settlements have no electricity at all. Some have no water supply at all.